Serious collision sends two to hospital

A serious two-vehicle crash in London sent two people to hospital Thursday morning.

The crash at the intersection of Horton Street and Wharncliffe Road involved an SUV and a sedan.

One person from each vehicle was taken to hospital by paramedics but the extent their injuries isn't known at this time.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and closed the eastbound lanes of Horton causing lengthy commuter delays on Horton and the northbound lanes of Wharncliffe Rd.

Drivers are asked to steer clear of the area.

