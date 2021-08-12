Serious crash at Plains and Fischer Hallman Roads: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a "serious car accident" in the area of Plains and Fischer Hallman Roads in Kitchener.

Police tweeted about the collision around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Waterloo Regional Police officers are at the scene of a serious car accident in the area of Plains Rd and Fischer Hallman. Please avoid the area as the investigation continues. Thank you. Be Safe.