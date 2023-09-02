Serious crash at rural intersection north of Aylmer, Ont. sends four to hospital
Four people were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning after a serious crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Lyons Line in Malahide Township north of Aylmer, Ont.
A pickup truck and a car collided with both going at a high rate of speed, approximately 80 km/h, officials say.
There are stop signs on the east-west bound section of Lyons Line.
Airbags were deployed in the truck, which also was slammed up against a hydro pole, breaking the pole about half-way up.
“Elgin, Oxford and Middlesex EMS all responded, along with OPP and Malahide Fire,” says Jeff Spoor, Malahide Township fire chief.
“We have hydro lines down on the road, and the pole itself has a lot of infrastructure on it, so it will probably be closed most of the day.”
Hydro One trucks were on scene, but had to wait for the truck to be moved from the scene to fix the pole.
Spoor says this is the second time a crash very similar has happened this summer at the same intersection.
