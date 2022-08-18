iHeartRadio

Serious crash causes traffic delays on Highway 2 in northern Alberta

Emergency crews are currently on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 near Range Road 60 and Range Road 60 just north of Sexsmith, Alta.

Police are advising motorists that Highway 2 is down to one lane.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Sexsmith is about 464 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available. 

