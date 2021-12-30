Serious crash closed Highbury north of St. Thomas, Ont.

Highbury Avenue was closed for most of the evening Wednesday as OPP investigated a serious crash outside of St. Thomas, Ont.

Multiple ambulances had to be dispatched follow the collision between Carr Road and Thomson Line near Truman Line, late Wednesday afternoon.

The OPP confirm two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Central Elgin Fire Chief Murray Decorte tells CTV News London four people were transported to hospital.

One of those people was initially critical, but has since been updated to life-altering injuries.

CLEARED: #London #StThomas Highbury Ave between Webber Bourne and Carr Rd: the road has REOPENED. ^nk