The RCMP are warning drivers to stay away from the area and find another route after a crash on CentrePort Canada Way Wednesday evening.

Manitoba RCMP tweeted just before 5 p.m. that there was a serious crash along the road at King Edward Street going westbound.

Stonewall / Headingley #rcmpmb have closed CentrePort Canada Way & King Edward Street westbound due to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area. Please choose an alternate route. Expect delays. Further information will be provided when available.

RCMP said the road is closed and that drivers should expect delays.

Images from the scene show a semi truck and a minivan in the ditch alongside the road.

There is no information about any injuries.

RCMP said more details will be shared when they become available.

This is a developing story. More details to come.