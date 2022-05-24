iHeartRadio

Serious crash closes eastbound lanes of Hwy. 1A near Cochrane

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1A have been shut down between Centre Avenue and Second Avenue in Cochrane on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash between a dump truck and a car.

Both drivers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said "significant" traffic delays can be expected for several hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No other information was released.

