Serious crash closes eastbound lanes of Hwy. 1A near Cochrane
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
The eastbound lanes of Highway 1A have been shut down between Centre Avenue and Second Avenue in Cochrane on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash between a dump truck and a car.
Both drivers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said "significant" traffic delays can be expected for several hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
No other information was released.
-
Orillia traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges: OPPA Waubaushene, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint from an Orillia business.
-
Monkeypox 'has nothing to do with' COVID-19, B.C. physician saysWhile more monkeypox cases were confirmed in Canada this week, B.C. still doesn't have any known infections, said a local physician who shared what experts know so far about the disease.
-
Federal and provincial governments spend $1.6 million on affordable housing projects in N.B.The provincial and federal governments are spending a combined $1.6 million to construct and renovate 56 affordable housing units in northeastern New Brunswick.
-
Power outage forces Kitchener school to close early WednesdayJ F Carmichael Public School will close early Wednesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m.
-
Supply chain issues mean Calgary Marathon medals won't arrive for race dayParticipants in this year's 58th Servus Calgary Marathon won't receive medals when they finish – at least not initially.
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuitA candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Northwest Edmonton road closed after 2-vehicle collisionA two-vehicle crash shut down traffic in the area of 149 Street and 131 Avenue Wednesday morning.
-
Local Catholic school board advises principals in wake of Texas school shootingThe LDCSB has sent a letter to its principals addressing the potential of mental anxiety in school communities, and how to manage it.
-
Collingwood resident plans to pay off truck after lottery winA Collingwood, Ont. resident has much more money in his bank account following a big lottery win.