Serious crash closes Highway 17 near Pembroke

A serious crash involving two cars and a tractor trailer has closed Highway 17 near Pembroke.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning just west of B Line Road, OPP said. One person, a driver of one of the passenger vehicles, was taken to an Ottawa hospital by air ambulance.

Two other people, a passenger from the same vehicle and the driver of the other passenger vehicle, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger in the tractor trailer were uninjured.

Highway 17 is closed between B Line Road and Round Lake Road. Detours are in place.

