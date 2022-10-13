iHeartRadio

Serious crash closes Highway 41 in Consort, Alta.


A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is seen in this file photo.

Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash on Highway 41 near Township Road 325 in Consort, Alta.

Police say the highway is impassable in both directions.

Drivers are encouraged to use other routes.

Consort is about 300 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. 

12