A serious, two-vehicle crash has caused officials to close down part of Highway 6 near Fergus.

The development was tweeted by the OPP just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the highway has been closed between Fourth and Sixth Lines,and that motorists should avoid the area.

The OPP did not specify the cause of the crash or extent of the injuries.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.