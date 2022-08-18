iHeartRadio

Serious crash closes section of Highway 3 north of Pincher Creek, Alta.

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton).

RCMP in southern Alberta are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 3 east of Highway 785, north of Pincher Creek.

Police say the highway will be closed for some time while they investigate, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The town of Pincher Creek is located roughly 185 kilometres south of Calgary.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available… 

12