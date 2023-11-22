Serious crash closes Wallaceburg intersection

Chatham-Kent police have closed an intersection in Wallaceburg after a serious crash.

Officers have closed the Main Street/Margaret Avenue intersection Wednesday.

The CKPS Traffic Unit is investigating.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

