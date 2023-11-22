iHeartRadio

Serious crash closes Wallaceburg intersection


Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Chatham-Kent police have closed an intersection in Wallaceburg after a serious crash.

Officers have closed the Main Street/Margaret Avenue intersection Wednesday.

The CKPS Traffic Unit is investigating.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY - ROAD CLOSURE
CKPS Traffic Unit are currently investigating a serious motor vehicle collision and have closed the Main Street/Margaret Avenue intersection in Wallaceburg.
Please avoid the area.
Thank you for you cooperation and patience. pic.twitter.com/bIjuiVjenZ

— Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) November 22, 2023
12