Serious crash closes Wallaceburg intersection
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
Chatham-Kent police have closed an intersection in Wallaceburg after a serious crash.
Officers have closed the Main Street/Margaret Avenue intersection Wednesday.
The CKPS Traffic Unit is investigating.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY - ROAD CLOSURE
CKPS Traffic Unit are currently investigating a serious motor vehicle collision and have closed the Main Street/Margaret Avenue intersection in Wallaceburg.
Please avoid the area.
Thank you for you cooperation and patience. pic.twitter.com/bIjuiVjenZ
-
