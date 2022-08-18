Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 sends two to hospital

One person was airlifted to hospital, and another person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 11 at Coopers Fall Road at 2 p.m. after a motorcycle, minivan and pickup truck collided.

The motorcycle driver and passenger were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was later airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The northbound lanes of Highway 11 will be closed at County Road 169 while police investigate.

Any witnesses of the crash are encouraged to reach out to Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.