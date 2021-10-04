Serious crash forces road closures in St. Boniface area
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A serious crash in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface area on Monday afternoon has caused road closures in the area.
Provencher Boulevard is closed between Archibald Street and Des Meurons Street, and will likely remain closed through the evening rush hour.
Images from the scene show a white car with severe front-end damage, as well as unidentified objects on the road. Officers have also put up police tape in the area.
Winnipeggers are asked to avoid the area and should expect delays.
