Serious crash has closed Highway 11 near Iroquois Falls

Police have set up a detour after closing Highway 11 near Iroquois Falls due to a serious crash involving two vehicles.

It happened Wednesday morning north of the Highway 67 intersection, but few details are known. The South Porcupine detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is at the scene and first mentioned the crash on Twitter shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Police are asking motorists to use Highway 655 via Timmins as an alternate route from Matheson and Cochrane.

More details to follow on this developing story as they become available.