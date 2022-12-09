Serious crash in Lambton County

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Mandaumin Road in Lambton County.

OPP are on scene of the crash between a car and a transport truck and say Mandaumin Road will be closed between Lasalle Line and Petrolia Line.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No charges have been laid at this time as the investigation is currently ongoing. Updates will be provided when they become available.

If you have information on this event or any other crime activity in the area, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.