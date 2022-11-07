Serious crash in New Tecumseth
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Police are investigating a serious crash during the Monday morning rush-hour in New Tecumseth.
Shortly before 8 a.m., New Tecumseth Fire, OPP and York Regional Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision at Line 3 and 15 Sideroad in New Tecumseth.
OPP have since shut down the road to a single lane and are controlling traffic at the scene.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
New Tecumseth Fire, OPP and York EMS on scene of a 2 vehicle MVC at 3rd line and 15 Sideroad of New Tecumseth.
Single lane traffic control through the scene…
-
