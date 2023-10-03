'Serious crash' in South Bruce

A section of road in South Bruce has reopened following an earlier crash.

According to OPP a cyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash with a pick-up truck.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on County Road 28 and the road was closed between Concession 2 and Concession 4 for several hours.

There is no word on charges. Police said more details would be provided as they become available.