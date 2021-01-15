Ottawa police are warning people to avoid Hawthorne Road after a crash with serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 8:20 a.m. on Hawthorne Road between Leitrim Road and Whyte Side Road.

Paramedics say a 25-year-old man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre with head injuries, and a man in his 30s was also hospitalized.

Hawthorne Road is closed between Hunt Club and Leitrim roads as police investigate.

Traffic alert: Hawthorne Rd is closed between Leitrim Rd and Whyte Side Rd due to a collision with injuries.

Please avoid the area.

Updates to follow. #otttraffic