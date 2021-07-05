Motorcyclist dies after crash in Wilmot Township

A 49-year-old motorcyclist has died following a serious crash in Wilmot Township.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Witmer Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police they saw two motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed when one lost control and hit a hydro pole.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

After hearing the crash, Sarah Cartwright jumped into action.

"I didn't even hesitate, I Just took off," she said. "I just knew I needed to get there as soon as I possibly could and then my nursing instincts just took over once I got to him there."

A registered practical nurse, Cartwright was first on scene to help the man involved in the crash.

Sarah Cartwright stands at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Wilmot Township. The good Samaritan to comfort the victim after she heard the crash. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV Kitchener)

"He was just laying there. I wasn't sure if he was still with us, but he was," she said. "I did get him talking, did comfort him. And I saw he was wearing a 'Best Dad' shirt so I knew if I started talking about his kids and family it would give him something to keep holding onto until the paramedics were able to come."

Cartwright says she stayed with the victim until emergency responders arrived and was by his side until he was transported into an ambulance.

"He was not alone. I stayed with him right for a few seconds after it happened right up until he got into the ambulance. I was holding his hand to keep him as calm as possible," she said.

Police have not identified the man.

Cartwright says it was a difficult day and she is thinking of the man's loved ones.

"I'm glad that I was with him and I'm glad I was able to give him some comforting moments," she said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it are asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.