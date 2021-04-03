iHeartRadio

Serious crash involving forklift on Highway 11 near Iroquois Falls

OPP file image.

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) South Porcupine detachment are currently on scene of a serious two-vehicle crash involving a forklift on Highway 11 north of Taylor Road.

In a Saturday morning Tweet, police confirmed the collision involved a forklift and another commercial vehicle.

They highway remains closed in both direction.

Police have setup two separate detours; one for general motorists on Highway 577 and one for commercial vehicles on Municipal Road.

Officials are not releasing details from the scene at this time.

This is a developing story.  Check back often for updates.