Serious crash involving forklift on Highway 11 near Iroquois Falls
Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) South Porcupine detachment are currently on scene of a serious two-vehicle crash involving a forklift on Highway 11 north of Taylor Road.
In a Saturday morning Tweet, police confirmed the collision involved a forklift and another commercial vehicle.
They highway remains closed in both direction.
Police have setup two separate detours; one for general motorists on Highway 577 and one for commercial vehicles on Municipal Road.
Officials are not releasing details from the scene at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.