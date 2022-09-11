'Serious' crash involving semi tanker truck sends 1 to hospital: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
RCMP are investigating a crash on Highway 88 north of Slave Lake that sent one person to hospital.
Around 7:30 a.m., Slave Lake RCMP were called to a head-on collision between a semi tanker truck and a pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup truck had "serious injuries" and was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital by STARS, according to RCMP. The driver of the semi wasn't injured.
The tanker truck was not loaded at the time of the crash, added police.
Traffic on Highway 88 was re-routed for several hours at North Shore Drive and Devonshire Beach Road as officers investigated. Normal traffic flow resumed after 4 p.m.
