Serious crash makes Highway 3 impassable near Coleman, Alta.

A major crash near the Alberta and B.C. boundary has shut down traffic on Highway 3.

At about 1:30 a.m., RCMP began stopping both directions of traffic on the route because they say the crash has made the highway impassable.

"Crowsnest Pass RCMP are stopping westbound traffic from traveling west of Coleman and Sparwood RCMP have stopped traffic from continuing east of Sparwood," RCMP said in a release.

According to DriveBC's website, the crash occurred east of Sparwood, B.C., between Michel Creek Road and Carbon Creek Bridge.

There are no details on how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

RCMP advised drivers to find another route or face significant delays.