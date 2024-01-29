Serious crash near Milestone leaves two dead after pickup trucks collide

A serious crash near Milestone, Sask. claimed the lives of two drivers over the weekend.

At around 12 p.m. on Jan. 27, Milestone RCMP received a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 39 near the unincorporated community of Corinne.

RCMP officers, members of the Milestone Fire Department and local EMS immediately responded.

The drivers of both pickup trucks involved were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

One driver was identified as a 76-year-old man from Midale, Sask. His family has been notified, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

A female passenger was taken to hospital with injuries described as “serious in nature.”

The driver and sole occupant of the other pickup was identified as a 50-year-old man from Estevan. His family has also been notified.

Milestone RCMP continue to investigate the crash with the help of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Corinne is located 45 kilometres south of Regina.