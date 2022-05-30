Serious crash on Aviation Parkway
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are searching for witnesses to a serious crash on the Aviation Parkway over the weekend.
The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. at the Aviation Parkway and Montreal Road, police said in a news release Monday.
A grey Honda Civic and yellow Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed, with the 61-year-old driver of the motorcycle taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone who saw the crash or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
