Serious crash on Aviation Parkway

Ottawa police are searching for witnesses to a serious crash on the Aviation Parkway over the weekend.

The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. at the Aviation Parkway and Montreal Road, police said in a news release Monday.

A grey Honda Civic and yellow Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed, with the 61-year-old driver of the motorcycle taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.