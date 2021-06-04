Serious crash on Henderson Highway leaves six people in hospital

What Winnipeg police describe as a serious crash on Henderson Highway has put six people in hospital.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers were called to the scene at the intersection of Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a woman driving a westbound Ford Fusion on Chief Peguis Trail tried to merge onto Henderson Highway and collided with a northbound Honda CRV.

The CRV was pushed into the southbound lanes where it caught fire, police said.

All five occupants of the Ford, including two children, and the lone male driver of the Honda were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Police told CTV News on Thursday speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

-with files from CTV's Renee Rodgers