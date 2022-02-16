2 people have died after a head-on crash near Hensall, Ont.

Two people have died after a vehicle collision south of Hensall, Ont. Tuesday night, according to police.

Huron OPP and EMS were called to the scene on Highway 4 just after 10 p.m. When first responders arrived they saw two “heavily damaged sedans” that had collided head-on.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles, 27-year-old Jacob McDougall of Hensall, was pronounced deceased at the scene and a post-mortem exam will be done Wednesday

Both the driver and passenger in the other car were transported to hospital. The passenger, 82-year-old Greta Zwaan form Exeter, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver, an 86-year-old from Exeter remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 4 was closed for several hours for the collision investigation but it has since re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.