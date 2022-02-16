2 people have died after a head-on crash near Hensall, Ont.
Two people have died after a vehicle collision south of Hensall, Ont. Tuesday night, according to police.
Huron OPP and EMS were called to the scene on Highway 4 just after 10 p.m. When first responders arrived they saw two “heavily damaged sedans” that had collided head-on.
Police say the driver of one of the vehicles, 27-year-old Jacob McDougall of Hensall, was pronounced deceased at the scene and a post-mortem exam will be done Wednesday
Both the driver and passenger in the other car were transported to hospital. The passenger, 82-year-old Greta Zwaan form Exeter, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The driver, an 86-year-old from Exeter remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 4 was closed for several hours for the collision investigation but it has since re-opened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
-
Sault social services board on the hook for $165K damage done by homeless at local motelsA report to the local social services board asks for $165,000 in relief funding to help with repairs and renovations at two local motels that were used as temporary homeless shelters last fall.
-
'This is where I want to be': City of Lethbridge appoints new city managerThe City of Lethbridge has appointed a new city manager following the resignation of Craig Dalton.
-
Ontario’s Safe Employers receiving up to $1.5 billion rebateOntario's Safe Employers Program will receive a rebate from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) surplus for the first time.
-
Students frustrated as Acadia faculty strike enters third weekThe strike by faculty at Acadia University has entered its third week, and with no progress, students are upset over lost time and money.
-
Waterloo Region sports facilities and organizations navigate loosening restrictionsThe province of Ontario is lifting proof of vaccination requirements, but local municipalities and sports organizations are still figuring out what that means for them.
-
Flames hope to continue winning streak Wednesday against DucksCan the Calgary Flames keep their winning streak going as they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night?
-
Windsor Regional Hospital to gradually resume non-urgent surgeriesWith 4,194 people awaiting surgical dates at Windsor Regional Hospital, the hospital says it will now gradually resume non-emergency surgeries.
-
Calgary homeowner 'shocked' by utility bill of more than $1,200While there are multiple reasons for rising home energy bills, some Albertans say there are many other increasing expenses that are straining and 'shocking' households.
-
Edmonton police chief does not 'support or condone' officers who joined 'Freedom Convoy' rallyThe actions of two officers who joined a "Freedom Convoy" rally in southern Alberta last weekend were slammed by Edmonton's police chief Wednesday, amid calls to fire them both.