Serious crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township sends one person to hospital

Provincial police are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township along Highway 400 that injured one person.

Provincial police say paramedics took one man to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not provided.

The OPP reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.

Police closed the southbound lanes near South Gibson Lake Road, south of Muskoka Road 38.

The area reopened several hours later, around 4 p.m.