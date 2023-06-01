Serious crash on Highway 97 sends 2 people to hospital: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a serious crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C., that sent two people to hospital late Wednesday night.

In a news release Thursday, Kelowna RCMP said an officer was on routine patrols just before midnight when they spotted a black Mercedes travelling “well under the posted speed limit” and “unable to maintain lanes” south on the highway near Ellison Lake.

“The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which then fled at a dangerously high rate of speed,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the release. “For officer and public safety, no pursuit was initiated and the officer pulled over.”

RCMP lost sight of the vehicle but shortly afterwards came across a large dust cloud and debris at the John Hindle Drive off-ramp, which merges with Highway 97.

“The officer located the same Mercedes over the embankment in a ditch a significant distance from the highway. The officer then located an ejected passenger who had significant injuries and the driver who was trapped and required assistance to exit the heavily-damaged vehicle,” said Della-Paolera.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

The highway is expected to remain closed for some time as Mounties continue their investigation.

“This collision is a prime example of the dangers of excessive speeding on British Columbia roadways,” Della-Paolera added. “These two individuals are extremely lucky to have survived and have a long, difficult recovery ahead.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of the area is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-30191.