Serious crash on Horseshoe Valley Road under investigation
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
An investigation into an early morning crash is under investigation by police in Oro-Medonte.
Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision just east of the intersection of Horseshoe Valley Road and Penetanguishene Road.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
Police say a 22-year-old Barrie man was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre.
The roadway was reopened just before 11 a.m., but an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
-
Calgary and District Labour Council hosts Labour Day drive to benefit local food banksThe Calgary and District Labour Council, which represents 44,000 union members in the public and private sectors, says it encouraged its membership to donate food and money.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one game suspension for head-butting Bombers QBSaskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
-
Here's what people say they would need to feel safe with driverless cars on B.C. streets.New research shows what people in B.C. say they would need to feel safe sharing the road with self-driving cars – and having a human behind the wheel is high on the list.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada to halt rate hikesAnother provincial premier is making a direct appeal to the Bank of Canada to stop raising interest rates.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the GlebeOttawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
Cambridge motorcyclist killed after crash in Wellington CountyThe driver of a motorcycle has been killed following a crash in Centre Wellington.
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activityBritish Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
-
Northern Ont. chainsaw sculptor wins first place in international competitionJake Rhodes is an artist – but he doesn’t use a canvas and watercolours. Instead, all he needs is just a piece of wood and a chainsaw.