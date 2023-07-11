Serious crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Lake Louise, Alta.

A serious crash temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Highway 1 near Lake Louise, Alberta RCMP said Tuesday.

Officials said the incident was seven kilometres east of the community, near Fairview Road.

"Both lanes are blocked and traffic cannot proceed," RCMP said in a statement.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."

511 Alberta reports a multi-vehicle crash in the area, but has no further information about the incident.

The crash was cleared at noon.