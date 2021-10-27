iHeartRadio

Serious crash reported north of Aylmer, Ont.

File

Provincial police are on scene of a serious collision north of Aylmer, Ont. Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m. police and EMS were called to Imperial Road south of Lyons Line for a reported crash between a transport and vehicle.

There were unconfirmed reports that someone may have been trapped within the vehicle.

Police have blocked the roadway in both directions.

This is a developing story, more to come...

