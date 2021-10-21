Serious crash sends two people to hospital

A serious two-vehicle collision closed Highbury Avenue near Manning Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital after the crash in London's south end.

A minivan and a pickup truck collided, leaving one person with serious injuries.

The roadway was closed and traffic was backed up in the area as police investigated.

There is no word yet on charges.

#TRAFFIC Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue near Manning Drive. Highbury Avenue is closed to both northbound and southbound traffic between Scotland Drive and Glanworth Drive. Please avoid the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/xysFzbZXjq

Emergency crews on scene of a serious collision at Manning Dr and Highbury Ave. Confirmed extrication. Unknown injuries. Avoid this area. Working with @MLPS911 @lpsmediaoffice #ldnont pic.twitter.com/s4v8FQAJlC