Serious crash shuts down Airport Road in Mulmur Township

A serious crash shut down a busy stretch of Airport Road in Mulmur Township.

Dufferin County OPP say they are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Airport Road between County Road 28 and Mansfield.

One driver, a man in his 40s, was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance in critical condition to a Toronto trauma centre.

The driver in the other vehicle was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

It is unclear if weather was a factor in the crash.

The area has since reopened.