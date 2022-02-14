Serious early morning crash in London, Ont.

A man has life-threatening injuries after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road south at Harry White Drive around 12:40 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the victim had to be extricated from a vehicle by London fire and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Wellington Road south has now reopened in both directions between Harry White Drive and Reagan Bourne.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).