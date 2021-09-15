Serious incident at Manitoulin Secondary School

Police are investigating a serious incident that happened at a high school on Manitoulin Island on Tuesday and a crisis response team is being sent in for support.

Few details about the incident are known, but Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) said a conflict between students occurred at Manitoulin Secondary School in M'Chigeeng at dismissal Tuesday afternoon and school administration acted quickly to de-escalate the situation.

"The incident remains under active investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police in collaboration with the U.C.C.M. Anishinaabe Police Service," the school board said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Members of the Mnidoo Mnising Crisis Response Team, the school board's mental health team and administrators, and local First Nations representatives will be at the school Wednesday to offer support to students along with both provincial and First Nation police.

"Our focus is on assisting with the investigation, supporting our staff and students, and working with our community partners to move forward with a focus on safety and continued collaboration," said Bruce Bourget, the RDSB director of education. "We are working with all of our partners on Manitoulin Island to support our students and staff and ensure their overall well-being. When an incident occurs, it affects everyone and we come together as a school community to support each other."

No word on if anyone was physically injured or if there are any charges pending.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.