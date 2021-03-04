A serious incident outside a Metro Vancouver mall has led to an appeal for witnesses from local Mounties.

Richmond RCMP say there were called to Lansdowne Centre at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday about a man down in the north parking lot.

When they arrived, officers found a man with "very serious injuries."

Mounties say a 40-year-old Vancouver man was taken to hospital where he's still in critical condition.

In spite of describing the incident as "violent," police say their initial investigation suggests there was no criminal involvement. Mounties also say it doesn't appear there's a risk to the public.

"Members of the Richmond General Investigations Section continue to investigate to determine exactly what happened," an RCMP news release says.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file 21-5761. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.