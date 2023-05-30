iHeartRadio

'Serious incident' in the Town of the Blue Mountains 'resolved peacefully:' OPP


Ontario Provincial Police cruiser with lights flashing - File Image. (OPP Central Region)

Provincial police say a "serious incident" in the Town of the Blue Mountains has "resolved peacefully."

Police remain tight-lipped about the details surrounding the incident but noted there was a "heavy police presence" in the area of Pretty River Road Tuesday afternoon.

Collingwood OPP says there was no threat to public safety.

Police have since cleared the area.

