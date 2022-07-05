'Serious' incident on Main Street sends one person to hospital: police

A section of Winnipeg’s Main Street is closed on Tuesday morning due to a “serious” incident that left one person in critical condition, according to police.

Around 8:10 a.m., Winnipeg police tweeted that northbound Main Street is closed between Logan Avenue and Higgins Avenue.

Police said one person was taken to hospital in critical condition, and another person was taken into custody.

Winnipeggers are asked to avoid the area of the incident.