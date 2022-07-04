Serious incident under investigation by Sundre RCMP
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Alberta RCMP are investigating a serious incident in Sundre that occurred at a local business early Monday morning.
A spokesperson for RCMP says there are few details that can be released at this time, but confirmed the incident happened shortly after midnight.
The RCMP Serious Crimes Branch (SCB) has been called in to investigate.
The town of Sundre is located roughly 100 kilometres north of Calgary.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available…
