Serious injuries after over 20 people get into bar brawl in Cambridge: WRPS

A man has been seriously hurt after an alleged fight involving 20-25 people at a bar in Cambridge.

Officers were called to the bar in the area of Hespeler Road and Langs Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They add 20-25 people were involved in the fight and the man was assaulted with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.