Serious injuries after two-vehicle crash on Highway 1: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are still trying to determine the cause of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.

RCMP said crews were called to the crash near Elie just before 10:30 a.m. The collision took place in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Details are limited, but RCMP told CTV News Winnipeg there are serious injuries involved, but “they don’t appear life-threatening at this time.”

There is no word on how many people have been injured.

RCMP noted there was a lot debris on the road and cars were being moved to the shoulder of the road.