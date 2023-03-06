Serious injuries after vehicle strikes building in Tecumseh

Serious but non-life-threatening injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building in Tecumseh.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Tecumseh Fire, Essex-Windsor EMS and OPP responded to the scene on Lesperance Road at Riverside Drive.

According to police, a vehicle lost control and struck the brick building. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was able to get out before the car caught fire.

Residents and drivers in the area are being asked to check their security cameras or dash cam video for information.

The investigation is ongoing.