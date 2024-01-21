Serious injuries following pedestrian crash in Simcoe
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Simcoe.
OPP posted about the collision on Queen Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. They say a pedestrian was involved.
Several roads in the area of Robinson and Chapel Streets for the investigation.
There is no word yet on any potential charges.
