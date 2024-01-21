iHeartRadio

Serious injuries following pedestrian crash in Simcoe


A OPP cruiser in an undated photo. (CTV)

One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Simcoe.

OPP posted about the collision on Queen Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. They say a pedestrian was involved.

Several roads in the area of Robinson and Chapel Streets for the investigation.

There is no word yet on any potential charges.

