Serious injuries following vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon

Two drivers have been transported to hospital following a head on collision south of London, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., two vehicles collided on Littlewood Drive, with a black SUV rolling over as it entered a ditch. Both vehicles sustained serious front end damage.

There was a large coordinated emergency response from first responders across the region, including OPP, London Fire Department, Middlesex-London EMS, Oneida Nation Paramedic Services, Elgin-St.Thomas Paramedics and Chippewas of the Thames Police Service.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“It’s a beautiful sunny day. It’s dry and the road conditions are perfect. We need people to focus 110 per cent on their driving ability,” Acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk told CTV News.

Littlewood Drive was closed between Cooke Road and Westdel Bourne while police investigated, but as of 4:50 p.m has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

“To the witnesses, the Good Samaritans, and bystanders who stopped, thank you,” Sanchuk said.