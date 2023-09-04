Serious injuries for motorcycle rider following North Dumfries crash

A motorcycle rider has been seriously hurt after a crash with a sedan in North Dumfries.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cheese Factory Road and Maple Manor Road around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a 59-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle and seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital outside the region.

No one else was hurt.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.