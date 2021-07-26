Serious injuries in head-on crash in Woolwich Township

Three people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash in Woolwich Township late last week.

Officers were called to the crash on Shantz Station Road near Cober Road around 10:50 p.m. on July 23. In a news release, officials said a blue Nissan Versa was travelling northbound when it hit a red Hyundai going in the opposite direction.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan, along with the driver of the Hyundai, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.