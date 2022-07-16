iHeartRadio

Serious injuries in motorcycle crash near Delhi, Ont.

An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)

One motorcycle rider has been airlifted to hospital with what officials describe as life-threatening injuries after a crash on private property in Norfolk County.

On Saturday, emergency crews were called to an address on Falkirk Drive in the community Lynedoch, south of Delhi, around 4 p.m.

Police say two dirt bikes collided head-on and both riders were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

12