Serious injuries in two-vehicle crash in Bruce County
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
One person suffered serious injuries following a two vehicle crash on Highway 21, between Kincardine and Port Elgin, Friday afternoon.
Police, paramedics, and fire crews were called to the scene of the crash just north of Underwood shortly after 12 p.m.
From viewer provided pictures, the collision appears to be between a large tanker truck, possibly a propane truck, and a sedan.
A section of Highway 21 between Concession 8 and 10, remains closed as a result of the crash.
-
Ottawa police see a rise in sextortion cases this winterOttawa police are warning the public of the dangers of texting explicit images to people on social media platforms, after seeing a spike in sextortion cases this winter.
-
RCMP dispatched to Bonnyville rec centre for firearm complaintBonnyville's Centennial Centre was evacuated Saturday as RCMP responded to a report of a person with a firearm.
-
Wild North rescues orphaned lynx cub near Drayton ValleyAn orphaned lynx is getting some help surviving, thanks to an Alberta wildlife rehabilitation organization.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continueBC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
-
Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuationA fire broke out in an underground parkade in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening and soon spread to the office building above.
-
2 suspects break into Toronto residence, attacks tenant: policeToronto police are looking for two suspects after a violent home invasion in the east end that left a resident with serious injuries.
-
-
Loved ones of 40-year-old who died by suicide turning pain into purpose through memorial fundraiserIt's been more than three months since a Windsor-based fitness instructor and former hockey player took his own life — but his legacy is living on through a new fundraiser which organizers hope will spark new conversations about mental health for years to come
-
Police investigating after one person robbed at knifepoint at Yorkdale subway stationToronto police are investigating after one person was robbed at knifepoint at Yorkdale subway station.