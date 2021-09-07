One dead in west Ottawa rollover
Ottawa police say one person has died following a serious crash on Kinburn Side Road in rural west Ottawa Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. north of Carp Road. When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was on its roof in a field and one person was trapped inside.
Firefighters extricated the trapped patient within 20 minutes of arriving and he was taken to hospital via ORNGE air ambulance.
Ottawa police said Tuesday afternoon that the driver of the car, a 41-year-old man, later died.
A second man was already outside the car when firefighters got to the scene. Paramedics said that person appeared to have been ejected and suffered multiple injuries.
Ottawa police say neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
